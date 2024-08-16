Pure Madness: Kalki’s 50-Day Fest at Sandhya 70 MM

Superstar Prabhas’ sci-fi magnum opus, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, continues to defy expectations and shatter box office records. The film, which boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark earlier and is celebrating a historic 50-day run in theaters now (August 16th: 50th Day) after releasing on June 27th, 2024.

Heroine Disha Patani recently shared a captivating video showcasing the electrifying atmosphere at the iconic Sandhya 70mm theater. The video captured the frenzy of fans, with paper planes flying, whistles echoing, and the overall euphoria of witnessing a cinematic spectacle. Guess what, even director Nag Ashwin jumped into the scene, as he attended the screening, and could be seen tossing papers into the air in an undeniable happiness and ample energy.

In an era where films struggle to maintain their hold on the audience for more than a week, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stands as a brilliant example to exceptional storytelling and filmmaking. The film’s ability to captivate viewers across generations has been instrumental in its unprecedented success.

As the theatrical run draws to a close, fans eagerly await the film’s digital release on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on August 23, 2024. The platform release promises to introduce ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to an even wider audience, solidifying its position as a global cinematic phenomenon.

