Sharmila Picks Rahul Gandhi, Ignores Jagan

There’s are a lot of things that went wrong between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila. A series of events led to Sharmila, who campaigned for Jagan in 2019, went all out against him in 2024 and played a key role in his epic downfall to 11 seats.

Today, on the occasion of Rakhi, Sharmila appeared to have a go at Jagan again as she ignored him in her Rakhi centric post.

“To all those loving and caring brothers who stand up for their sisters in time of need, here’s wishing them all a happy Rakhi.” Sharmila tweeted.

Interestingly, Sharmila shared a picture to convey Rakhi wishes and this is a sour sight for Jagan’s fans. We get to see Rahul Gandhi’s picture along with those of Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi, YSR, Kharge and others, but there is no picture of Jagan here.

Ideally, Sharmila must have first conveyed her wishes to her blood-sharing brother Jagan Mohan Reddy but it wasn’t to be. Indirectly, Sharmila conveyed Rakhi wishes to Rahul Gandhi but completely ignored Jagan. This is a situation that not many YS family supporters would have expected to see.

https://x.com/realyssharmila/status/1825443377070133304

