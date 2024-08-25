I Did Not Comment On Harish Shankar: Vishwa Prasad

Mr. Bachchan is one of the Telugu films that has been poorly criticized recently. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, stars Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead role. TG Vishwa Prasad produced the film under the People Media Factory banner. In a recent interview, the producer Vishwa Prasad shared his thoughts on the film’s failure.

Vishwa Prasad admitted that he knew the film’s script was weak even before it went on floors. The producer also reportedly stated that Harish Shankar’s interviews before the release and some of his comments could have contributed to the film’s failure at the box office. However, the comments went viral, and the producer clarified the same on X.

“Harish Shankar is a friend first and then we collaborated for the movie. There may be some learnings, however in my recent interview to the media I shared some learnings and clearly told success attributes many positives and if there is limited success there will be lots of feedback and we need to take it. This is no way I commented on Harish and we are happy to work with him again and he has the extraordinary abilities in film making. A very good human who right away responded to compensate any losses to the distributors from his remuneration. Requesting Media to be kind and not interpreted between lines. We use all our learnings and get back with a massive movie.” wrote Vishwa Prasad.

Harish Shankar is also quick to acknowledge Vishwa Prasad’s tweet. Harish wrote, “Sir knowing your unwavering support, Not for a minute did I think that anything that has been written is in the way intended by you. Looking forward to get back on sets with you on some other day and make a much more successful film. Thank you again for everything Sir.”

