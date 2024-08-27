Sudheer Babu’s MNSH Locks Perfect Date

Hero Sudheer Babu has been attempting movies of different genres of late. Interim, the actor’s latest film Maa Nanna Superhero directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara under the banners of V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment locked its release date.
With the shooting already completed and post-production progressing smoothly, the team has announced that Maa Nanna Superhero will be released during the Dussehra festival. It’s a perfect time for the release of a family entertainer. The exact date will be revealed soon.
They will begin the promotions, as they announce the release date. The movie is about the beautiful journey of a father and his son played by Sai Chand and Sudheer Babu respectively. Aarna will be seen as the heroine.
Jay Krish provides the music, while Sameer Kalyani is the cinematographer.