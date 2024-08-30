US BO: Nani Inching Towards Mahesh Babu’s Record

Nani’s impressive shows and consistency are not just his hard work and choice of films but also his disciplined strategy to deliver what he intended to. The man once again registered a success with Saripodha Sanivaaram in a style and the movie made him closer to a record in the US box office.

Saripodha Sanivaaram entered the $1 Million club in the US and Nani has 10 films including Saripodha in the club already in North America. In what could be called Nani’s determination towards delivering good cinema, he is above all the superstars except for Mahesh Babu in the highest number of $1 million films in the US.

Mahesh Babu has the record of having 12 films that made $1 million in the US and Nani is standing right next to him with 10 films. Nani made it next to Mahesh Babu with Dasara itself but moved closer to Mahesh’s number with Saripodha Sanivaaram.

Here’s the list of Nani’s million-dollar movies

Bhale Bhale Magadivoi (2015) – US$1,430,026

Jersey (2019) – US$1,323,526

Ninnu Kori (2017) – US$1,196,559

MCA (2017) – US$1,081,952

Nenu Local (2017) – US$1,079,986

Eega (2012) – US$1,022,744

Ante Sundaraniki (2022) – US$1,140,642

Dasara (2023) – US$2,049,733

Tags Nani Saripodha Sanivaaram Saripodha Sanivaaram 1 Million

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯