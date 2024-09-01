“Ask Trivikram To Answer,” writes Poonam Kaur

Actress Poonam Kaur is often vocal about various social and political issues. A few years ago, she made it to the headlines by making personal allegations against Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram. Once again, she took to social media to post a cryptic tweet against Trivikram.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh was shaken up by the hidden camera controversy at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district. Numerous hidden cameras were found placed in girls’ bathrooms in the hostel, worrying students and parents. Poonam posted a tweet about this issue and expressed her solidarity towards the girls. She extended her support to their protest by penning a note for them.

Quoting the note, a user on X tweeted, “Being a daughter and woman, even when @ysjaganwas CM, mentioned you in many allegations, still you kept calm and helped the rumours to spread. Now you are telling girls to do what is right. First, you be right and then tell others.”

Responding to the tweet, Poonam wrote, “Ask Trivikram Srinivas to answer.” With this tweet, Once again, Poonam reignited her controversy with Trivikram with this statement.

Ask #trivikram Srinivas to answer . — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) September 1, 2024

