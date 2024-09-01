Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Crosses 50 Cr Mark

Natural Star Nani is set to complete hat-trick blockbusters. The actor who scored big hits with his last two movies Dasara and Hi Nanna is on track to attain another blockbuster with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

The movie which is having a great run at the box office crossed the 50 Cr worldwide gross mark in just 3 days. Although the Vivek Athreya directorial was affected due to rains in rural areas, the movie witnessed a big growth on day three in most of the territories. On the whole, the day 3 collections are bigger than day one as well.

Overseas is going to be the first market where Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is going to enter the profit zone. The movie which grossed over $1.5 Million in the territory has already breached the breakeven mark.

Certainly, the movie will record the highest collections on day four, as the advance sales are very promising.

