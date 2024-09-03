Ram Charan Sends Bouquets To Kalki Producers

The film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and set in a futuristic world, achieved global success. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film grossed over 1000 crore worldwide, leaving fans eagerly anticipating a sequel.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan happened to watch the movie and he was captivated by the film’s storyline, performances, and high production values. He expressed his admiration by sending bouquets to the producers. This gesture highlights his recognition of the exceptional cinematic experience delivered by the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD is a blockbuster on streaming platforms as well, with overwhelming response in all languages.

