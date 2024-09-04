ANR 100: Screening of Ten Restored Classics in 25 Cities

September 20, 2024 is the 100th Birth Anniversary of Legendary Actor Natasamrat Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The Akkineni family, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation, is hosting a special retrospective film festival titled “ANR 100 – King Of The Silver Screen”.

Organized in partnership with NFDC – National Film Archive Of India and PVR-Inox, the festival will feature a curated selection of 10 restored classics starring ANR. Running from September 20 to 22, 2024, the festival will showcase these films across 25 cities in India, including major metropolitan areas like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as smaller cities such as Vadodara, Jalandhar, Rourkela, Warangal, Kakinada, and Tumkur.

This is a unique opportunity for film enthusiasts to experience the exceptional range and powerful performances of this South Indian cinema icon on the big screen.

The festival will present landmark Telugu films including ‘Devadasu’ (1953), ‘Missamma’ (1955), ‘Mayabazar’ (1957), ‘Bharya Bharthalu’ (1961), ‘Gundamma Katha’ (1962), ‘Doctor Chakravarthi’ (1964), ‘Sudigundalu’ (1968), ‘Prem Nagar’ (1971), ‘Premabhishekam (1981) and ‘Manam’ (2014).

All the films have been restored to the existing best quality so that best experience is guaranteed to relive the magic once again on the big screen.

