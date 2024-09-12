When Bigg Boss Abhay Narrated Script To Tarak

Actor Abhay Bethiganti shot to fame by playing a side-kick to Vijay Devarakonda in the 2016 film, Pelli Choopulu. After that, Abhay acted in a handful of films as a supporting actor but didn’t get any breakthrough roles. Last year, he also came up with his maiden directorial flick, Ramanna Youth, which ended up as a disappointing venture at the box office. Recently, he entered the Bigg Boss house and is giving his best to win the show.

Meanwhile, an old video of Abhay landed on social media where he revealed that he once narrated a story to Jr NTR. Getting into details, when Abhay wrote Ramanna Youth’s script, he approached an individual to bankroll the film. The concerned person asked Abhay to narrate the story to NTR, saying that he believes in NTR’s judgement.

Abhay was initially sceptical about whether NTR would listen to his story or not. Finally, the concerned person fixed an appointment with NTR. Abhay thought of narrating his story in half an hour. But once he started, the narration went on for 1-1.5 hours. After narration, NTR told Abhay that he would give feedback the next day.

Abhay was not worried about the feedback and was happy that NTR listened to his story. The next day, he got a call from that mediator who said that NTR gave certain inputs to the story. “NTR also added that it would not be good if he judged the story right after the narration. He said he would give feedback if it stayed with him for more than 24 hours. Thus, he gave feedback which I later implemented in the script,” added Abhay.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯