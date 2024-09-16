Day 3 Mathu Masthugundhi

The small-time film Mathu Vadalara 2 starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya is doing wonders like a big-ticket movie with it showing supremacy on day three. The movie is unstoppable and ended the first weekend run on a grand note with a worldwide gross of 16.2 Cr.

For a budget spent on the movie, it’s already a profitable venture for the makers and the buyers. Going by the way the movie is performing, it is likely to provide huge returns to everyone involved financially.

Directed by Ritesh Rana and produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, Mathu Vadalara 2 is also making waves at the USA box office, having grossed over $615K so far. Reaching the million-dollar mark appears to be a cakewalk for the movie.

Related

Tags Mathu Vadalara 2

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯