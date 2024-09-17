Midnight Shows Confirmed For Devara!

We are exactly 10 days away from the release of one of the most-anticipated releases of this year, Devara, starring Jr NTR. Fans in Telugu states are eagerly waiting for the ticket bookings to open online. Meanwhile, the government of Telangana permitted the movie to have six shows a day across the state.

According to the sources, there will be 1 AM shows in more than 15 screens in the state and all of them are single screens. In the rest of the single screens and multiplexes, the shows will start at 4 AM and there will be six shows a day. This will be a huge boost for the film to get massive openings at the box office.

Meanwhile, it is being heard that the ticket prices will be around Rs. 418 in multiplexes and Rs. 250 in single screens in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the rates might be around Rs. 325 in multiplexes and Rs. 200 in single screens.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for it.

