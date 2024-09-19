Viral Pic: David Warner Linked To Pushpa 2!

Australian cricketer David Warner is a huge fan of Indian films, especially Telugu cinema. His love for Telugu movies increased during the COVID-19 pandemic when he performed TikTok videos and Instagram Reels for many Telugu films. He is also a big fan of Allu Arjun’s superhit film, Pushpa.

In one of his recent interviews, Warner also expressed his desire to work in a Telugu film. He jokingly said that he would act in Pushpa 2 if given a chance. Meanwhile, a picture of Warner posing in a gangster getup landed on social media. Wearing a white shirt and white pants, Warner is seen holding a golden gun in his hand in the photo.

The picture quickly went viral on social media and people started assuming it was working still from Pushpa 2. However, neither Warner nor Pushpa 2’s makers confirmed anything about these rumours. Thus, the news remains a speculation as of now. Anyway, fans are excited to see Warner in this new look and are waiting to see what was he shooting for.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in other lead roles. It is slated for a worldwide release on December 6.

