NTR Hails It as a Masterstroke

Actor Jr NTR will be making his Hindi debut with the upcoming action thriller, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Hrithik Roshan plays the other lead role in the movie. NTR started shooting for the film earlier this year and he shared his experience of working on War 2 in a recent interview.

NTR said that initially, there were inhibitions for him to work in the Hindi film industry as it was his first time. But once he started working, he realised that the Hindi film industry is similar to the Telugu film industry and Tamil film industry.

“I realised we are all one and there are no differences as such,” stated NTR. “War 2 is going to be a masterstroke and it will be phenomenal. That’s all I can say for now,” NTR added. War 2 is slated for worldwide release in 2025.

Currently, NTR is gearing up for the release of his next film, Devara, which is set to hit the screens on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯