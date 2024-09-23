Mathu Vadalara 2 Two Big Feats

The film Mathu Vadalara 2 which received positive feedback from all corners post its release is performing exceptionally well in its second week as well. The movie which completed its 10 days run attained two big feats.

Mathu Vadalara 2 crossed million dollar mark in the USA, and also breached 30+Cr gross mark worldwide. Given the scale of the movie, it’s a humongous blockbuster. It’s not the end. The movie will continue the momentum because of the repeat value and also with no other options available for the audience till 4 more days.

Sri Simha and Satya played the lead roles in the movie directed by Ritesh Rana. The production venture of Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers has music by Kaala Bhairava.

