How’s Tarak Doing On War 2 Sets? K Jo Reveals

Of course, apart from the pan-India film “Devara”, Jr NTR’s big stint in the coming months is going to be his hyped-up Bollywood debut through the movie “WAR 2”. He’s playing an antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer and already Bollywood is making lots of noise about the Young Tiger’s performance in that role. Here’s what ace producer and director Karan Johar has to say about the same.

In a special interaction with Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR, where K Jo is talking and promoting his production venture Jigra and distribution venture Devara, which features the two stars respectively, he has revealed some interesting stuff. Speaking about Tarak’s on-set aspects from WAR 2, Karan Johar asserted, “Director Ayan Mukherjee has the privilege of directing Jr NTR in WAR 2 and he says to me that Tarak is a Speedy Gonzalez, who comes to the sets with lots of energy and finishes the job in seconds and leaves. He comes, he’s brilliant and makes it happen. Ayaan is a ponderer and for him, Tarak is the exact opposite”

Well, to hear about Jr NTR impressing Bollywood’s best directors and producers is something we expected, but we have to see how that will further pave the way for him into the Hindi hinterlands. Meanwhile, adding her own side, Alia Bhatt also praised Tarak for his professionalism and friendship.

“I heard so much about Tarak and his stardom and expected to be severely intimidated by him that I might forget my lines. But then, the set was pin drop of silence, and I’ve shot for that major (RRR’s NTR-Alia meet scene) scene quite comfortably. In NTR’s eyes, whatever he’s saying will get reflected”, she added.

While NTR’s Devara is hitting cinemas on Sep 27th, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra is releasing on October 11th.

