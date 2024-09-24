Photos, Videos, Rape & Blackmail: Harsha Sai In Big Trouble

As we reported earlier today, Telugu YouTuber Harsha Sai got strangled in a legal mess after a lady filed a complaint against him at the Narsingi police station. At first, it was reported that the lady filed a cheating case on Harsha Sai saying he duped her for Rs 2 crore with the pretense of marriage.

However, the latest updates are giving a bigger view of the picture, and things arent looking good for the YouTuber.

The lady, who happens to have produced Harsha’s maiden film complained that the YouTuber hadn’t just cheated her financially but also raped her.

Upon the statement from the lady, Narisingi police have registered a case under Section 376 and Section 354 against Harsha Sai. The lady is accusing him of assault, rape, and blackmailing her with n*de photos and videos.

The police have filed the case and sent the woman for medical examination which could bring a better view of the scheme of things. For starters, these are pretty serious allegations and if they are backed with sufficient proof, Harsha Sai could find himself behind bars sooner than later.

The lady in question is a social media influencer herself and also a film producer. She partook in Telugu Bigg Boss as well.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯