Devara Release: NTR Pens Open Letter To Fans

After six years, NTR is back with a solo release at theatres. Titled Devara, the film is directed by Koratala Siva. The duo earlier worked for the film Janatha Garage.

The film was released today, and despite the team not holding a pre-release event, the fans received the film well and it opened to a positive response from all corners.

On this note, NTR penned an open letter to fans on social media.

“The day I had been waiting for is finally here… Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience. My brother @anirudhofficial, your music and background score brought this world to life. Special thanks to my producers, Harikrishna Kosaraju garu and Sudhakar Mikkilineni garu for being the strongest pillars. Huge gratitude to @RathnaveluDop sir, @sabucyril sir, @sreekar_prasad

sir, and every technician for their amazing work.

To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you’re enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.”

