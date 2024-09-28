Devara In IMAX: Here’s Why Screen Size Changing!

“Devara”, featuring Junior NTR, has hit cinemas today. Junior NTR’s return to the big screen and the release of the film in a couple of Imax screens including the large screen at Prasad’s has created a sort of expectation.

However, some users complained that the movie’s size on the screen kept changing and they were shocked. But here’s the twist.

Unlike the usual 2.40:1 aspect ratio commonly used in many theatres (on the silver screen), cinematographer Ratnavelu has chosen to utilize the full IMAX frame for action scenes.

This decision allows for a more immersive viewing experience, enhancing the visual spectacle that IMAX is known for.

As a result, audiences will notice the screen size changing throughout the film, particularly during these high-energy moments.

The choice to switch aspect ratios during action sequences is aimed at maximizing the impact of key moments and Ratnavelu himself revealed it in a couple of interviews.

However, some audience and fans got confused to a technical projection error and took to Twitter to complain about the same. But that’s not a mistake, that’s an intentionally planned treat.

