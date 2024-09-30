Jani Master’s Bail Petition Postponed

Jani Master has been arrested in a sexual harassment case, with serious allegations made under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The complaint, filed by a woman who was his assistant choreographer, accuses Jani of sexually harassing her when she was a minor. As per the latest developments, his bail petition has been postponed.

The special Fasttrack POCSO court has postponed the hearing of Jani’s bail petition to October 7. Police officials have already questioned him and uncovered significant details linked to the allegations.

According to the complainant, Jani Master allegedly assaulted her multiple times, with the first incident occurring at a hotel in Mumbai. She further accused him of threatening to damage her career in the film industry if she did not comply with his advances.

Very recently, Jani Master has been awarded with a National Film Award for choreographing, Megham Kurisele song from the film Thiru.

