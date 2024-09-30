Flash: Rajinikanth Rushed To Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth has been actively doing films without much of a layoff despite being in his mid 70s. Though he maintains good fitness, he is at the kind of age when one medical condition or another might pop up now and then.

As per the latest flash reports on social media, Superstar Rajini has been rushed to a private hospital in Chennai for medical attention.

While a few say the nature of the medical condition is unknown, others are saying it is a pre planned procedure and there’s nothing to worry.

A social media communication from a Tamil media personality read “Actor Rajinikanth, 73, has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals for an elective procedure under interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish. Hospital sources said his health condition is stable. The procedure will be done in the cath lab on Tuesday.”

There are reports that say Rajini is stable for now and there’s nothing to worry about. He is said to be undergoing stable treatment under pre planned conditions at the famous Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

On the work front, Rajini has Vettaiyaan which is releasing in theaters on the 10th of October.

