Pawan Kalyan Reveals His Favourite Comedian And Director In Tamil

The actor-turned-politician, DCM of Andhra Pradesh has been vocal about the alleged adulteration of Tirupathi prasadam for a few days. Pawan Kalyan visited Tirumala by walk as a part of his Prayaschitta Deeksha last night.

Amid this, Pawan Kalyan’s recent interview for a Tamil media house has been going viral for many aspects and his revealing of his favorite comedian and the director from the Tamil film industry is one.

When asked, Pawan Kalyan recalled watching Yogi Babu’s film where he becomes a village head and he said he likes Yogi Babu’s performance.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed he likes Mani Ratnam’s films and also the filmmaking of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Pawan Kalyan mentioning the movie title LEO is what is more surprising to many since the actor-politician is not really great at remembering movie titles.

Above that, the interviewer who was prepared to do the interview in English was surprised to see Pawan Kalyan answering in fluent Tamil.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯