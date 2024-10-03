Devara Success Meet: Vamsi Gives Disappointing News

Since yesterday, the talk has already come out that the supposed “Devara” success meet is not happening even though the film has created a storm at the box office. It’s coming out that various venues that the makers chose to organise the event haven’t received approval. And finally, producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed the film in AP and Telangana, broke the news officially.

In his statement, the producer said, “Despite our relentless efforts, due to Dasara and Devi Navaratri festivities, we were unable to get permissions for outdoor venues in both Telugu states for our massive Success Celebrations”. As the pre-release event of the movie also got cancelled due to over-crowding of the fans and the emerged security issues, many thought that the ‘sucess meet’ will be held in a grand way. But that’s a sort of disappointment for fans now.

Apparently, a piece of news is doing rounds that couple of grounds like Yousufguda Police Grounds and Khaitalapur grounds are denied, like how it happened in the case of Guntur Kaaram earlier; Also the makers tried to host the event either in Guntur or Vizag, but security concerns didn’t allow the police to grant permission for the event. Especially with ‘Devi Navratrulu’ on the eve of Dasara festival, Devara makers couldn’t secure a permission.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯