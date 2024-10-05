Pushpa 2 Item Song: Sukumar Rejects Tripti?

The upcoming item song for Allu Arjun’s big-ticketed entity “Pushpa 2” is being discussed. It has generated huge buzz, particularly due to the rumoured involvement of Tripti Dimri, known for her recent success in the film Animal. Reports suggest she is being paid around ₹5 crores for her performance. So how much of this is true anyway?

Well, the talk is that this new item song will also feature a remix of the popular track “Oo Antava,” which was a highlight in the first part of the film Pushpa. The combination of Tripti’s rising star power and a crazy remix has fans excited. However, an inside talk is that the Animal beauty auditioned for the item song but was ultimately rejected by the makers. Sukumar somehow felt that she was not convincing as an item girl who could lure the audience big time.

However, recently Tripti’s “Mere Mehboob” song from the film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ was released, and she got trolled for sleazy dance moves. That said, the moves are as spicy as possible and that has made Sukumar and the team of Pushpa 2 rethink, is what we hear. She might end up in Pushpa 2, thus doing her first item song in her career.

As Pushpa 2 shoot is going on at the moment, fans are eager to know how the item song of this hyped sequel will come out, and who will be finally doing it. Watch this space for more updates.

