Maa Nanna Superhero Trailer: Soul-stirring Saga

Sudheer Babu is coming up with a feel-good entertainer Maa Nanna Superhero directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. As the title alone suggest, this movie is all about the bond between father and son. However, the interesting aspect is the son has a biological father and adopted father. Today, Superstar Mahesh Babu released the film’s trailer.

Due to unavoidable circumstances at birth, Sudheer Babu is raised by Sayaji Shinde. However, when his biological father played by Sai Chand re-enters his life, everything takes a dramatic turn.

Although the adopted father played by Sayaji Shinde neglects him completely, the son expresses his happiness for small moments with his father. A humorous exchange between Sudheer Babu and Sai Chand about the former’s name, Mahesh Babu, adds a touch of wit to the narrative.

Sudheer Babu played the role with emotional depth immaculately. Aarna is the leading lady opposite him. Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand showed their experience as Sudheer Babu’s biological and adopted fathers.

The cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani while the music was scored by Jay Krish. With high production standards set by V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment, Maa Nanna Superhero promises to be a captivating and soul-stirring saga.

The movie is all set for release for Dussehra on October 11th.

Tags Maa Nanna Superhero

