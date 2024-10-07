Suriya-Rahman-Balaji: Interesting Combo On Cards

Suriya is one of the few star heroes who never shies away from doing small-budget films or working with relatively new filmmakers. Amidst his big films, we have seen Suriya doing films like Jai Bhim. Now, we hear that Suriya is going to be collaborating with RJ turned actor and filmmaker, RJ Balaji, for one of his upcoming films.

According to the Kollywood sources, RJ Balaji recently narrated a story to Suriya and the latter was quite impressed by it. AR Rahman will be composing the music for this film. It is heard that even Rahman was impressed by the story and decided to work on it.

Getting Suriya and Rahman on board for a film is not easy; RJ Balaji just increased the hype around the movie by bringing them into the project.

The project is expected to be announced officially soon. As of now, Suriya is working on Kanguva, which is being helmed by Siva. It is set for a pan-India release on November 14.

