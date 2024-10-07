Sudheer Babu Clarifies On ‘Nava Dhalapathy’ Tag

There has been a tradition of star heroes having tags with ‘star’ as a suffix in South film industries and it is more common in Telugu. For a few actors, the tags keep changing to match the current trend and based on their latest performances. One of the interesting discussions about name tags is about Sudheer Babu who is coming up with the Maa Nanna Superhero movie.

In an exclusive interview with Gulte, Sudheer Babu was asked about the backstory of the tag ‘Nava Dhalapathy’ that was added to the titles of Sudheer’s last movie Harom Hara. Earlier he was called Nitro Star.

Should tags only be given when a movie makes ₹100 or ₹200 crores, or should they be given when an actor performs really well?#SudheerBabu on being titled NAVA DHALAPATHY.



Sudheer Babu explained it was the producer who suggested it as he did many impressive performances like Sammohanam, Bhale Manchi Roju, and Sridevi Soda Center. There were no complaints about his performances ever.

The producer asked Sudheer Babu to have the tag ‘Nava Dhalapathy’ and those who like it will mention him with that. ‘It is not just about a hero who does 100 cr or 200 cr films, but also for an actor performing well in the roles and accepted by the audience. If you like it and the audience wants to call you with that tag fondly, you can continue,’ said Sudheer Babu about what the producer suggested.

Sudheer Babu also revealed that he was given a tag called ‘Prime Star’ in his early career and it was he who objected to it from going into the title cards.

