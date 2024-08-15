AAY Review – Entertainer Andi

2.75 /5 2 Hr 22 mins | Comedy | 15/08/2024 Cast - Narne Nithin, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ankith Koyya, Nayan Sarika, Vinod Kumar, Mime Gopi & others Director - Anji K Maniputhra Producer - Bunny Vas & Vidya Koppineedi Banner - GA2 Pictures Music - Ram Miriyala & Ajay Arasada

Along with two mass commercial films, Mr. Bachchan and Double iSmart, Aay, a comedy entertainer from GA2 Pictures released in theatres today on the occasion of Independence Day. Narne Nithin, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ankith Koyya, Nayan Sarika, Vinodh Kumar & others played prominent roles in the film. Read the detailed review below to see if the film is worth a visit to a theatre near you.

Story:

Karthik(Narne Nithin), a software engineer working in Hyderabad, moves to his hometown, Pasarlapudilanka to work from home for a few months. He falls in love with, Pallavi(Nayan Sarika), a girl from the same town. Pallavi eventually falls for Karthik but backs off later when she gets to know that he belongs to a different caste. Why did Pallavi back off? Why is she worried about marrying a guy who belongs to a different caste? Did they eventually get married? forms the rest of the story.

Performances:

Aay is Narne Nithin’s, Brother-In-Law of Jr. NTR, second film. Looks like he is very choosy in selecting scripts, after MAD success, Nithin once again picked the script which travels along with friends. He danced well but his performance could have been better, especially while acting in emotional and romantic sequences. Nayan Sarika as Pallavi did a good job. She was at ease throughout the film with her performance.

The real show-stealer of the film is, Rajkumar Kasireddy. He is superb with his impeccable comedy timing. Ankith Koyya delivered a commendable performance. His sequences with Rajkumar Kasireddy were a laugh riot, especially during the first half.

Senior Hero, Vinod Kumar got a limited but impactful role and did his role very effectively. Mime Gopi as the father of Pallavi was underutilised in a not-so-well written character.

Technicalities:

Music by Ram Miriyala & Ajay Arasada is an asset to the film. All the songs are good to hear and even better to watch on screen. The background score elevated the mood of the film perfectly. Sameer Kalyani’s cinematography is first-rate. He captured the picturesque locations of Godavari districts so beautifully. His work in the ‘Sufiya’ song deserves a special mention. Editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan could have been better in second half.

Thumbs Up:

Hilarious Comedy Sequences

Lead Cast Performance

Climax

Songs & Background Score

Visuals

Thumbs Down:

Lack of Seriousness

Chemistry Between Lead-Pair

Initial 45 Minutes In Second Half

Analysis:

Debutant director, Anji K Maniputhra has a unique style of dealing with comedy but it looks like he is heavily influenced by the success of Jathiratnalu. The core point that he chose is love(Lead Pair) and friendship(Fathers of the Lead Pair) between two people from two different castes in a small town located in Godavari district.

A subject of this kind demands a serious narration after a point in time during the course of the film but Jathiratnalu’s influence on the director did not allow him to put a check to the fun part and narrate the story with strong emotions.

Director restricted the film to just becoming a clean family entertainer from becoming a cult film. Special mention to the way the director used Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna references during a crucial sequence in the film.

The first half of the film was filled with many hilarious sequences. The director used the characters of Rajkumar Kasireddy and Ankith Koyya very well to generate fun. The pace of the film drops right before the interval and it gets into repetitive mode with many dragged sequences in the second half until the climax.

It is only during the Pre-Climax and climax, that the actual core point of the film is discussed on an emotional and serious note. Overall, the script of AAY had huge potential to become a cult film but the lighter-vein narration limited its appeal and ended up as a good entertainer.

Bottomline: AAY Entertainer Andi

Rating: 2.75/5

