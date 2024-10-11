Viswam Movie Review

2 /5 2 Hr 35 Mins | Action | 11-10-2024 Cast - Gopichand, Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sunil, Pragathi, Kick Shyam, Vtv Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Pruthvi and Others Director - Sreenu Vaitla Producer - TG Vishwa Prasad and Venu Donepudi Banner - Chitralayalam Studios, People Media Factory Music - Chaitan Bharadwaj

Director Sreenu Vaitla is known for delivering some of the most entertaining comedy-action dramas in Telugu cinema. Many of his films have become a staple in the Telugu meme culture. However, he has been going through a rough patch over the last few years. After a long hiatus, he has made his comeback with his new film, Viswam. Starring Gopichand and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, this movie hit the screens today. Let’s see how the film turned out.

What is it about?

A Union Minister (Suman) is murdered in Hyderabad, and the killers go after the sole witness, a young girl. However, Gopi Reddy (Gopichand) steps in to save her. Later, it is revealed that Gopi didn’t just come to protect the girl but to find Samaira (Kavya Thapar), the woman he loves. Who is Gopi? Why is he saving the girl? What is his connection to Samaira? To uncover these answers, you have to watch the film.

Performances:

Gopichand is good in the role, and it’s a cakewalk for him as there’s nothing unique to offer in this character. He is effective in the action scenes and decent in the comical sequences. Kavya Thapar plays a regular commercial movie heroine, offering little more than glamour.

There are many comedians in the movie, but only a few manage to impress. Prudhvi and Vennela Kishore stand out with hilarious lines, while the rest of the actors, like Naresh, Sunil, Pragathi, and Jisshu Sengupta, deliver below-par performances.

Technicalities:

As Sreenu Vaitla was making a comeback after a long time, there were considerable expectations surrounding the movie, especially regarding its comedy sequences. However, with an outdated storyline and lackluster screenplay, the film tests one’s patience. If Sreenu Vaitla had made this movie a decade ago, it might have been a success.

Chaitan Bharadwaj’s music is okay. A couple of songs will appeal to the masses, but the background score lacks punch. KV Guhan’s cinematography is routine, and Amar Reddy’s editing could have been significantly better. The production values are decent.

Thumbs Up:

Prudhvi and Vennela Kishore

A few action sequences

Thumbs Down:

Outdated story

Routine screenplay

Lack of logic

Cringe-worthy comedy

Analysis:

Sreenu Vaitla aimed to return to his comfort zone and deliver a much-needed hit. However, what he failed to realize is that the story he chose doesn’t appeal to today’s audience. Both the story and screenplay feel outdated from beginning to end, failing to engage viewers.

The much-hyped train sequence in the first half doesn’t live up to expectations, and the entire Italy sequence feels dragged out. Except for Prudhvi’s comedy and the interval fight scene, everything feels routine.

After watching the second half, one might feel the first half was better. With weak sequences involving the villains and a stale climax, the entire film becomes boring. Ultimately, Viswam turns into a tedious watch, and unfortunately, Sreenu Vaitla and Gopichand fail in their attempt to deliver a hit.

Final Verdict: Outdated Viswam

Rating: 2/5

