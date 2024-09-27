Orange Day Delight: Khushi’s Fashion on Fire!

Khushi Kapoor is turning heads with her latest fashion choice! The young actress has been spotted enjoying a sunny day in a vibrant orange power suit. The ensemble features a blazer and matching shorts, creating a chic and modern look.

To complete the outfit, Khushi opted for a mini white bag, strappy heels, and kept her hair open. She also posed amidst beautiful orange flowers, perfectly complementing the color scheme of her outfit.

Khushi was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Archies’, where she received praise for her performance. Her stylish appearance and growing popularity are sure to make her a fashion icon to watch.

