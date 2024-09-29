It’s The ‘Pellichuupulu Heist’

In a bizarre event, a would-be groom did away with the jewellery of the prospective bride’s family in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Kandi Manamma’s house at Peddha Bondapalli was allegedly robbed by the would-be groom. Manamma had a meeting with her relatives to discuss about a marriage proposal for her daughter.

Later, when the family of the would-be groom. Lakshman, visited her for matchmaking, Manamma showed her gold jewellery to Lakshman’s family and then placed it in an almirah safely. That night Lakshman and his brother Nag Mahesh spent the night at another relative’s house and then returned to Manama’s home the next morning and left shortly after. Suddenly, after their departure, Manamma discovered that the jewellery and cash, totalling amounting to Rs 5 lakh, were missing.

Suspecting Lakshman’s role in the robbery, Manamma lodged a complaint with the police. Police investigation revealed that Lakshman, had a criminal background. In the past, he was involved in a murder during a robbery.

The police apprehended Lakshman who confessed to the crime during interrogation. He also returned the stolen items.

