Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Homegrown Spies Serving Entertainment

Varun Dhawan and Samantha are playing the lead roles in the upcoming series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show’s trailer is out now and has all the elements in the right proportion. Directed by Raj & DK, the series reveals Samantha as Honey, playing the mother of a young girl.

On the other hand, Varun plays an orphan named Bunny, who is also a spy. A spy agency hires both of them, and the drama unfolds. The series has many interesting elements, and it is a mix of fun, action, drama, and a complete package of entertainment. Both Varun and Samantha performed well in the action sequences. The banter between them will remain a highlight.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikander Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parishar, and Kashvi Majmundar appear in other important roles.

The series is written by Sita R Menon, along with Raj & DK. It is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The show will premiere on Prime Video on November 7 in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

