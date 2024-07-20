Assembly On 25, Jagan Protests On 24: What’s The Plan?

The YSR Congress outfit is currently fully focused on the Vinukonda murder that claimed the life of a man named Rashid. YCP boss YS Jagan himself toured Vinukonda and consoled the family of the deceased which gained attention in political circles.

In connection with the incident and also the prevailing law and order situation in AP, Jagan has called for a protest at the nation’s capital of Delhi.

While it would have been conventional for Jagan to protest in AP, him picking Delhi as the venue is said to have an interesting political plan. Moreover, the scheduling of the protest in Delhi is also said to be a strategically staged one by YCP.

With the AP budget sessions commencing in the assembly from the 25th of this month, Jagan picking to protest in Delhi about the law and order situation in AP on the 24th of this month is being seen as a strategic move to divert attention.

The newly formed TDP+ government is likely to present several key reforms in the budget session, including the allocations for the super six programs. Ideally, this session would have gained great interest.

But with Jagan’s plan to protest in Delhi, he would naturally command the national media’s attention. The conventional Telugu media is also obliged to give coverage to the protest.

This will ultimately result in the diversion of attention towards Jagan’s Delhi trip, a day before the all-important budget session starts in AP assembly. This is being seen as a clear diversion tactic of the YCP outfit.

One must note that the center will anyway not be too bothered about this Delhi protest as it is the NDA alliance that is in power in AP as well.

