TDP pays back in the same coin to Jagan

The animosity between the TDP and YCP cadre seems to never cease in the near future. The cadres of both parties continue to trade barbs against each other and even make counter charges, not forgetting the context of the allegation.

Following the brutal killing of YCP youth wing member Rashid in Vinukonda, party boss and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the bereaved family. He alleged that Rashid’s murder accused Sk Jilani has close association with Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu. Jilani attended the functions in Anjaneyulu’s house and he even offered cake to the MLA’s wife, Jagan said.

The former CM even released a few images to display the closeness between Anjaneyulu and Jilani to the media and asked why was the TDP government not filing cases against Anjaneyulu’s family in connection with Rashid’s murder.

Within 24 hours of Jagan raising the allegation, the TDP social media army launched counter attack against Jagan.

They reminded about Jagan uncle Vivekananda Reddy’s murder and about Sunil Yadav, who was facing charges in connection with the murder. They released pictures of Sunil Yadav with Jagan’s wife Bharati, Kadapa MP YS Avinash and his father Bhaskar Reddy.

The TDP social wing activists posted Sunil Yadav’s pictures on various handles and also mentioned about Jagan’s grouse against the government and asked if cases should be filed against all the people with whom Yadav was found moving closely.

Tags TDP

