TDP going soft on YS Jagan

Due to the rising political tensions following some of recent sensitive incidents that transpired across the state, the assembly sessions that are going to begin from this Monday morning in Andhra Pradesh will garner much significance and attention from all quarters.

While it is eagerly awaited to see how the YSR Congress party with a miniscule representation of 11 MLAs in the house faces the formidable ruling party with 164 MLAs, the early developments reveal that the government has decided to go soft on former CM and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As per latest reports, the government has considered the request of the YSR Congress legislative party to allow Jagan’s vehicle beyond Gate No 4 in the assembly premises even though he is not the Opposition leader of the house

According to assembly norms, MLA vehicles are not permitted to the place where the vehicles of Leader of the house, Opposition leader and Speaker are allowed to enter. As YSRCP fell short of the required number of seats to attain Opposition status, there is no need to allow Jagan’s vehicle and give a special treatment.

But the TDP party decided not to give any chance for the YSRCP to make a controversy out of it and decided to allow Jagan’s vehicle just like an Opposition leader. Meanwhile, Jagan and his MLAs decided to wear black bands as a protest against the recent law and order issues in the state.

Various key issues relating to the budget, pending white papers, shortage of funds, financial irregularities and other aspects are likely to come up for discussion during these sessions.

