Angry Jagan Comes To Assembly, Fires On Police

While there was a lot of speculation on whether or not Jagan Mohan Reddy would be attending the assembly sessions after having secured only 11 MLA seats, he took the tough call and attended today’s session.

However, unlike his usual calm and composed avatar, Jagan looked very agitated as he entered the assembly premises today.

Jagan wore a black kanduva to the assembly and carried placards of “Red book Rajyangam”. The idea is to protest the lapse in the law and order system in Andhra Pradesh.

Shortly after, Jagan started firing at the AP Police, saying the police officials at the assembly grabbed the placards carried by the YCP MLAs and tore them away.

Jagan warned the in-charge police officer at the assembly, Madhusudhan Rao that time will not be on their side all the time and called for more unbiased policing.

Whats’s very clear that the ongoing assembly session got a very action packed start. Jagan looked unusually aggressive today.

Jagan will be flying to Delhi on 24 July to partake in the protest in Delhi where he will be speaking about the recent murders in AP. He is calling for a president’s rule in Andhra Pradesh.

