Jagan Thinks He Still CM – Pawan Kalyan

The deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan looks really agitated by the behavior or Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He made his opinion heard while addressing the legislative council as he fired on Jagan for his problematic stance.

“Jagan was of the opinion that he is the permanent CM of AP but AP people taught him a worthy lesson in the election. However, he still appears to be in the trance that he is the CM of AP. He is still so arrogant that he is quarrelling with the police outside the assembly, shouting while the governor delivers the speech in the assembly, and slinging mud at the one-month-old government.” Pawan commented.

Pawan pointed out that Jagan doesn’t have adequate respect towards the assembly house and termed him a sore loser who is unable to process the defeat in the recent assembly elections.

Pawan’s anguish could be stemming from the fact that Jagan is on his way to Delhi to protest in demand to impose president’s rule in AP, while the TDP+ stormed to power in the state just a month and a half ago. The desperate attack on the ruling outfit by the publicly-rejected YCP appears to have rub the deputy CM on the wrong side.

