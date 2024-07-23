Jagan Didn’t Paid Bills, Mahindra Blacklisted AP Police

On one hand, the previous YSR Congress government faced wrath for misusing the police department to oppress TDP and JSP cadres in their tenure as the party was restricted to 11 MLA seats. On the other hand, there appear to be several internal errors as well, which have haunted the police department in the previous tenure.

As conveyed by the home minister, Anitha Vangalapudi, the Andhra Pradesh Police Department was earlier blacklisted by the Mahindra Automobile Company.

As revealed by Anitha, the previous YCP government procured vehicles from Mahindra company for the AP police department but didn’t clear the bills regarding the same. As a result, Mahindra blacklisted the Andhra Pradesh police wing and filed a case on the matter.

The newly formed TDP+ government had to clear 13 crore rupees due to the Mahindra Company which is a result of the lackluster fiscal decisions made by the previous government.

The very fact that the AP police department was blacklisted by a reputed automobile outlet like Mahindra shows the kind of stance taken by the previous government.

