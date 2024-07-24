Three Hilarious Jokes On Jagan That Exploded Today

In the Andhra Pradesh assembly today, the newly formed TDP-JSP alliance made headlines by canceling the controversial Land Titling Act introduced by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. Instead of addressing the assembly and defending his stance on the Act, Jagan chose to head to Delhi to protest against alleged killings in the state. His absence from the assembly sparked a wave of jokes and laughter among political circles.

Joke 1:

Some leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu joined Jagan in Delhi, commenting, “YS Jagan was in opposition until 2014, then he became CM. Now that he’s in opposition again, who knows, he might become Prime Minister in the near future!” This joke highlights the irony of Jagan’s shifting political fortunes, and people are asking, ‘Prime Minister? Really?’

Joke 2:

In the Andhra Pradesh assembly, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu criticized Jagan for his absence during the cancellation of his own Land Titling Bill. He quipped, “At a time when his Land Titling Bill is being canceled, at least he should be present here to defend his stand. And now he wants Opposition Status when he can’t even oppose a decision.” This comment drew laughter from the assembly, emphasizing the absurdity of Jagan’s situation.

Joke 3:

Former Minister and BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas added to the humor in today’s assembly, saying, “Today Y.S. Jagan is thinking of going to court to seek Opposition Status with 11 MLAs in hand. Tomorrow he might go to court asking them to give back the 140 MLAs he lost since he used to have 151!” This joke pokes fun at Jagan’s dwindling political power and the idea of seeking legal recourse for his party’s losses.

These jokes reflect the current political climate in Andhra Pradesh, where the ruling party is having a field day at Jagan’s expense. As the TDP and JSP alliance gained momentum, Jagan’s absence left him vulnerable.

