Peddireddy Manhandled Naidu In College: Jagan

The attempt to stay in the news and limelight is evidently increasing in the case of YCP boss and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This was reinstated again today as Jagan made an unexpected and attention-grabbing comment in his media meet today.

Jagan claimed that YCP senior and former Congress party veteran Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy beat Chandrababu Naidu in college.

Jagan stated that Peddireddy and Chandrababu were classmates in college and there was this one time when Peddireddy beat Chandrababu. Jagan claimed that Chandrababu is still unable to digest being beaten by Peddireddy in college and added that the TDP boss still holds a firm grudge.

Jagan, being a former CM, claiming that a political veteran and the current CM of AP got beaten in college is a claim that no one expected to hear today. This really is a firmly triggering statement from the YCP head.

Meanwhile, Peddireddy is caught in a mega land scam as scores of commoners flocked the Madanapalle sub collector office today claiming that the YCP senior and his men grabbed their lands and threatened them.

Just hours later, Jagan tried to run a political angle to the story by saying Chandrababu is holding grudge on Peddireddy after the latter beat him in college.

