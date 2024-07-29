Please Help Innocent Jagan, Nagababu Asks

One of the most controversial incidents in the AP political history is the Kodi Kathi attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy prior to the 2019 AP elections. Shockingly, the case is still going on even after 6 long years as Jagan skipped attending the court hearing and giving his testimony over the last five years, saying he is busy with the CM duties.

Interestingly, Nagababu has brought up this topic now as he sarcastically asked the TDP+ government to help out innocent Jagan in this case.

“Jagan garu was busy for the last five years as he was the CM so the Kodi Kathi case wasn’t solved. But Jagan doesn’t have any such problem now as he is a mere MLA and has enough free time at hand. So I request CM, deputy CM and Home Minister to solve the case at the earliest and help our innocent Jagan Mohan Reddy.” Nagababu sarcastically wrote.

After rotting in jail for 5 years in an unproven case, Kodi Kathi Srinu came out on bail just before the 2024 election. But the case is still going on in Vizag court and it has to be seen if the incumbent government will try and fast track the same to get the verdict in what has been one of the most dragged on political cases in AP.

Not just that, CM Chandrababu has vowed to fast-track the Viveka murder case as well. So, we might be seeing not one but two important cases related to Jagan Mohan Reddy seeing expedited trials in the near future.

Tags Naga Babu YS Jagan

