Sabitha Breaks Down, Revanth Reddy Reacts

The high-decible budget sessions in Telangana state assembly witnessed another tumultuous episode on Wednesday as representatives of the ruling Congress party and the Opposition BRS party involved in a heated altercation over the history of defections and the shifting of loyalties by key leaders in either side.

The contentious scene unfolded when Congress leaders came down heavily on Sabitha Indra Reddy for deserting their party and jumping into the BRS despite enjoying significant cabinet berths for two terms during Rajasekhar Reddy’s government. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka criticised her for leaving Congress at a crucial time instead of supporting Revanth Reddy.

Bhatti Vikramarka Strong Counter to Sabitha Indra Reddy

Revanth Reddy took over from Bhatti Vikramarka and criticised Sabitha indirectly when he told KTR that BRS will sink if it trusts the women politicians ( Sabitha and Sunitha Reddy )sitting behind him. Sabitha immediately reacted on these comments and fired at Revanth for intentionally targeting her repeatedly in recent times. Sabitha emotionally questioned Revanth and other Congress leaders on why she is being targeted quite often.

We Condemn the statement made by CM garu & Deputy CM garu (speaker laughing while CM was making those remarks) against the BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu.They not only insulted the women legislators of BRS party but all the women across the State

She also recollected her association with Revanth and how she invited him into the Congress party and predicted that he would become the CM of the state one day. BRS MLAs created huge commotion when Revanth Reddy was supposed to counter Sabitha’s comments on him. He agreed that Sabitha indeed invited him into Congress and criticised that she later defected into BRS instead of supporting him.

After the controversial debate in the assembly, Sabitha Indra Reddy broke down during her media interaction outside the assembly. She said the lady MLAs are being persecuted and demoralised by the Congress leaders in the assembly. She was unable to control her tears over the war of words and the way she was treated by her opponents. She said it was Rajasekhar Reddy who encouraged women politicians to take up challenging roles in politics. She demanded an apology from the ruling party.

Reacting on Sabitha’s accusations, Revanth Reddy defended their stance in the assembly and said the Deputy CM said nothing wrong. He took swipe at Narsapur BRS MLA Sunitha Reddy by saying that she grabbed the Women Commission Chairman post after taking shelter in BRS. He also lashed out at Sabitha that she is a symbol of betrayal and there is nothing wrong in saying this openly in assembly. He said that Sabitha is the one who first made personal comments during assembly sessions.

