The previous YCP government enforced extreme measures on the Telugu film exhibition industry at one point. The issue was so very severe after the government enforced Rs 30, 40 ticket pricing for Telugu films, that a Tollywood delegation led by Chiranjeevi met Jagan and pacified him.

This extreme oppression on the film industry by the Jagan government was rather uncalled for and it has invited criticism from Jagan’s own men now. “Asalu cinema vallatho godava enduku Jagan.” Dharmavaram ex MLA Kethireddy questioned Jagan in a viral video that surfaced on social media.

Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy who lost from Dharmavaram in the election made a fiery point against Jagan going hard on the film industry. He clearly pointed out that it was a grossly miscalculated move to go against the film industry with no real political deliverables.

“I didn’t understand why Jagan was so obsessed with the film industry. What was the point in restricting ticket prices? What was the need to bring down ticket prices to make them more accessible at the expense of irking the film personalities? If fans like a film they will pay the price and go, else they wont. What was the need for Jagan to take up the matter and bring restrictions? The end result is that the film personalities turned against us and we drew unwanted enemies.” The MLA pointed out.

Kethireddy has been spitting hard facts as a part of his post-poll analysis and perhaps Jagan must take a cue from this as the former MLA has a point to make.

