Revanth Reddy Compares KTR To Underwear Seller

Telangana assembly sessions are no short of entertainment and thrilling exchanges. A couple of days back, KTR casually referred to CM Revanth as ‘Naa mitrudu Revanth’. This anguished the congress MLAs as they fumed at KTR for not referring to the leader of the house as Revanth garu.

Just as everyone thought the issue died down, Revanth Reddy hit back at KTR indirectly as he compared the BRS firebrand to an underwear seller.

“A while back, I was interacting with an underwear seller. I was shocked to see him speak fluent English. He was fluently speaking many English sentences. When I asked him how he knows English so well, he replied learning the language is very easy.”

“This is when I understood that there isn’t much difference between KTR and underwear seller. Both can speak good English. There are crores of people who speak English like KTR. But the real deal is having subject and conviction which is what KTR lacks.” Revanth said in the assembly.

BRS leaders unable to digest Revanth comparing KTR with an underwear seller. KTR occasionally makes fun of Revanth over poor English, and for once, the CM has back at the BRS MLA.

