Jogi Ramesh In Neck Deep Trouble

Former minister and YCP leader Jogi Ramesh suffered a setback after the police served notices summoning to the DSPO office on Tuesday.

He was summoned in connection with the attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s house.

Meanwhile, his son Rajeev has been arrested by the ACB officials in connection with disproportionate assets case attached with the Agrigold lands.

The former minister would be questioned on why he attacked Naidu’s house. He is also likely to be questioned over who others accompanied him during the attack and those behind the attack.

The ACB officials reportedly are readying to take action on Rajeev, others who purchased the land and the government officials who assisted the former minister in selling away the lands.

On the other hand, the High court would today hear to bail petitions of YCP leaders relating to attack on the TDP headquarters.

YCP leaders who applied for anticipatory bail include YCP MLCs Appireddy, Talasila, Devineni Avinash and Nandigama Suresh.

In the ACB case, Amalapuram village surveyor K. Dedeepya is also involved in fraudulent registration of 2,160 square yards of litigant land by obtaining false documents. Jogi’s son sold away the same land to others and made money from it. All the accused in the ACB case have been produced in the court.

Tags Jogi Ramesh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯