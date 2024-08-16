AP Police Bust Devineni Avinash’s Dubai Plan

The Andhra Pradesh police department has been coming down heavily on the YCP leaders who are accused in police cases. After Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, and Jogi Rajiv, another YCP youngster has started to face the music.

The said candidate is none other than Devineni Avinash who was very active in YCP since 2019 and faced a harrowing defeat in 2024 elections. He is one of the accused in the case pertaining to the attack on the TDP office in Vijayawada.

Incidentally, Avinash was reportedly planning to fly out to Dubai last night but this plan fell through, courtesy of Andhra Pradesh police.

Upon Avinash’s arrival at the Shamshabad airport, Hyderabad, the officials intimated AP police about the commute and the attentive police wing busted the travel plan.

Reportedly, AP police cited that Avinash is accused of damaging the TDP office so he is not allowed to leave the country. As a result, Avinash was sent back from the airport by the authorities.

AP Police have been actively investigating the mentioned case and even issued lookout warrants, as a result of which Avinash’s alleged plan to leave to Dubai was busted. With nothing to do, Avinash apparently returned from Hyderabad airport as his Dubai plan got busted.

