KTR’s loose talk on women gets trolled, apologizes

Former IT Minister of Telangana and BRS working president KTR landed in a controversy for his loose tongue during a recent party meeting in Station Ghanpur. He made derogatory remarks on women while reacting to Telangana Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare Minister Sethakka’s comments about free bus scheme for women in the state.

The controversy arose when Rama Rao tried to counter Seethakka’s previous comments that there was nothing wrong in women travelling in buses chose to keep themselves busy peeling garlic, or with other activities. He said “We have no objection to what the women do. We never said peeling garlic or cleaning ginger is wrong. It is just that we did not know that buses were for these purposes.”

Demanding to introduce more buses, he further commented “Let entire families travel together, let them knit, weave, and if they wish, let them do break dances, recording… All we said was lady passengers were fighting for seats, which was not the case when BRS was in power.”

These comments from KTR received huge backlash from Congress supporters and Sethakka immediately demanded an apology. She took a swipe at KTR and asked him “Is this the culture your father taught you. Are women in your families doing break dances? You have no respect for women. Your comments display your thoughts about women. It was the BRS which encouraged break dances and pubs and clubs in Hyderabad in its rule.

The Women’s Commission in Telangana took suo muto cognisance of these comments and ordered an inquiry into them.

As KTR’s disparaging comments are likely to snowball into a bigger political issue, he quickly responded and offered an apology. Just a while ago, he took to X and said he never meant to offend his sisters. He expressed sorry for his remarks during the party meeting.

Tags KTR

