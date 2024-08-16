Jagan To Bengaluru – 6th Time In 2 Months!

Despite widespread criticism from his opponents regarding his frequent to and fro trips between Bengaluru and Vijayawada following the recent assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be not caring much as he headed to Bengaluru once again on the eve of weekend.

It is a known fact that after facing the wrath of AP voters, Jagan made his Bengaluru palace a permanent residence and occasionally making trips to Vijayawada whenever he wants to create some noise against the ruling government only to grab the attention of the public. The NDA supporters have started calling him a part-time politician and also trolling that he should obtain a weekly pass to travel between Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

This is the sixth time in two months, Jagan travelled to Bengaluru palace after spending a couple of days in Andhra. He landed in Vijayawada on Monday and went to Vizag on a two day trip to chalk out strategies for MLC election. Later, he took part in Independence Day celebrations on Thursday and returned to Bengaluru before the arrival of weekend.

When he was the Chief Minister of the state, Jagan used to stay in Tadepalli palace and visit Hyderabad once in a while. But, he hardly went to Bengaluru palace in the last five years. Surprisingly, he shifted base to Bengaluru after losing in the elections.

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯