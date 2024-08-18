Jagan’s Egg Puffs Bill – Rs 3.6 Crs?

There were so many instances in the last five years when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team exploited their position and power to misuse government money to feather their own nest . The then Opposition parties frequently made allegations on how Jagan’s government openly looted crores of money by exposing the official GOs issued and bills charged from 2019-2024. Now that Jagan Mohan lost power after the recent assembly elections, more financial irregularities committed during his tenure through gross abuse of power are being unearthed one by one.

While the NDA government is going all out to take a stern action against all those scams that happened in the last five years by ordering a thorough enquiry, more shocking irregularities are coming to light with each passing day.

The latest allegation is that the Chief Minister Office has spent a shocking Rs 3.62 Crores for providing Egg Puffs to those who worked there in the last five years.

On an average, the government spend 72 lakhs per year for these eatables. This means the CMO consumed 993 Egg Puffs every day and a total of 18 lakhs Egg Puffs were devoured in five years as per the report. Isn’t this gross abuse of power to spend government money with a free hand ?

As the shocking news about the outrageous expenditure splurged just for providing Egg Puffs to the staff of CMO got exposed, one can imagine the amount of government money diverted or misused for other luxuries of Jagan Mohan Reddy in five years.

The extravagant spending by his government was already exposed in the form of inflated security personnel deployment, construction of Rushikonda palace, usage of special flights and choppers for short trips and personal vacations, all for the sake of Jagan and his family.

While the ‘Egg Puff’ report created a big controversy and turned out to be another potent weapon for Jagan’s opponents to troll his party on social media platforms. The exposure of ‘Egg Puff’ story has now taken the centre stage as many started him ragging ‘Very Guddu’ Jagananna.

