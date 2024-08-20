Fact Check: Rs 8.5 Cr vs 3.5 Cr Snacks Bills

Spreading fake news can be counterproductive for political parties because people won’t blindly believe everything without firm evidence and their attempts will boomerang in no time. This is what is happening to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party right now.

Recently, reports emerged that the bill incurred by Jagan’s CMO staff for consumption of Egg Puffs during 2019 to 2024 was a shocking 3.62 Crores. This allegation pushped the YSRCP supporters into a huge embarrassment as no notable leader from their party countered the news till date. So, everyone believed that there is some credibility in these sensational reports.

Unable to digest the attack from the opponents, YSRCP has no other option but to concoct a fake story against TDP and circulate it to divert attention. They tried to counterattack by doubling the amount spent on snacks for Jagan’s office and spread that the government during 2014-19 spent an incredible 8.5 Crores for providing snacks to Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

The TDP social media wing immediately swung into action and thrashed down the fake news. They condemned the allegations and claimed that the YSRCP supporters are stooping so low and making baseless allegations just to cover up Jagan’s mistakes and looting when he was in power.

Moreover, the allegation made by YSRCP appears far from reality and also gives an impression that it is a fabricated story devised just as a revenge for the earlier news reports.

Tags Chandrababu Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯